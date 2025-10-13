Derbyshire buses: Bus services diverted due to major roadworks on busy A-road near Chesterfield

Here are all Derbyshire bus services affected by roadworks on the A632 – including diversion routes.

Derbyshire bus services are affected by a road closure which is currently in place on the A632 (Chesterfield Road) in Duckmanton.

This is to allow for water main renewal works carried out by Severn Trent.

The 10-week works have started today (October 13) and are set to be completed by December 19.

Stagecoach has announced that some of its Derbyshire services are affected by the road closure with a revised timetable published.

Service 1 and 2 serving Newbold, Chesterfield, Arkwright, Duckmanton, Bolsover, Shirebrook, Scarcliffe and Langwith, are set to follow a diversion via Brimington Common, Brimington and Inkersall, rejoining the normal route at Duckmanton.

Arkwright Town will be served by service 1 only for the duration of the works. Service 2 will not serve Arkwright Town.

Due to the extra time required to complete the diversion route, most journeys on service 1 will terminate at Shirebrook and most journeys on service 2 will terminate at Bolsover.

For travel between Shirebrook, Langwith and Whaley Thorns, customers are requested to use bus 23.

For travel between Bolsover, Scarcliffe and Palterton, service 53 will be available.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said: “We have been made aware of a ten-week road closure on the A632 at Long Duckmanton to facilitate water main renewal work.

"Severn Trent Water have confirmed that they will need to close the road completely and bus only access cannot be maintained.

"Journey times will be extended, and a revised timetable will be put in place for the duration of the works. Once the road is reopened, we will reintroduce the previous route and timetable.” The revised timetable for service 1 and 2 buses can be accessed here.