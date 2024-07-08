Derbyshire buses: Bus company comments after pensioner left stranded at bus stop in the Peak District

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bus company has commented after pensioners were left stranded in the Peak District

Adrian Rimington, chair of the Chesterfield branch of the National Pensioners Convention visited Cromford and Matlock on Saturday, June 29, and was left stranded after buses failed to show up.

Mr Rimington said: “We were waiting for 63 Hulleys bus at 4pm. It was supposed to be at the coach station before coming to our bus stop. We saw it at the coach station but then it disappeared off the road. I contacted the managing director of Hulleys of Baslow to complain.”

Alf Crofts, the managing director of Hulleys of Baslow, confirmed that he spoke to Mr Rimington. He added that the Traffic Office will identify the driver and internal procedures will be followed to determine what happened, and if appropriate, further action will be taken.

When Adrian Rimington visited Matlock on Saturday, June 29, he was left stranded after Derbyshire buses proved to be unreliable once again.

However after the bus failed to arrive Mr Rimigton decided to catch an X17 bus, run by Stagecoach, from a different bus stop.

He said: “When we got to a bus stop, it was absolutely jam-packed. People said that the previous X17 didn’t come.”

Finally, Mr Rimigton managed to get back to Chesterfield on another X17 bus. But he added that Saturday was not a one off incident as in recent weeks Chesterfield branch of NCP has regularly received complaints about buses.

Mr Rimington said: “We regularly hear that service 51 by Stagecoach was late for 20 minutes or half an hour. At times it was 50 minutes late or did not show up at all.

"Bus providers say the bus services have improved but the truth is that residents keep suffering because of unreliable buses. The situation is so bad that employers started expecting applicants to have a car for administration jobs due to buses being regularly late or not arriving at all. This needs to change.”

The Derbyshire Times contacted Stagecoach to discuss the most recent issues.

A spokesperson said: “Our buses in the Chesterfield area have been running well in recent weeks with the depot running 99.15% of all its planned mileage and our service punctuality running at 83.06%.

“However, unfortunately services can sometimes be delayed due to unpredictable congestion, roadworks and other highway issues. We’re really sorry to any customers who may have experienced any delays in services.

“We do keep a very close eye on how services are running, and our team do their very best to maintain timetables.

“One afternoon trip on service X17 from Matlock last Saturday (June 28) failed due to the bus developing a fault. The journey restarted at Kelstedge towards Chesterfield. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

Derbyshire County Council has also commented on the county-wide issues with public transport.

A spokesperson said: “For most places in the county there is a reliable regular bus service, particularly in those places where large employers are located. Through the £47 million Bus Service Improvement Plan, we’ve also been working to make further enhancements to as many services as possible.

“We understand concerns over service reliability during the pandemic and given the issues operators faced during this.

"But, there have been significant recent improvements to services: overall bus service reliability across Derbyshire is at approximately 91%, this is the number of buses arriving between one minute early and five minutes late.

"And the most recent Transport Focus passenger survey showed the level of passenger satisfaction across Derbyshire had now increased to 88%, which is up from 83% in 2023.

“We know that all our bus operators strive to run their services on time, but we recognise that sometimes, due to employee sickness or buses breaking down, or incidents on the roads, that there are times when buses are cancelled or late, but this is a rare occurrence as the most up to date statistics show.