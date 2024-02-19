Derbyshire bus service faces several days' roadworks disruption, says firm
A Derbyshire bus service to several rural areas will be cut for several days due to roadwork diversions, says a transport firm.
Service 173, run by Hulleys of Baslow, will not be serving Great Longstone and Little Longstone near Bakewell from today (Monday).
Family firm Hulleys operates 14 rural routes serving Bakewell, Castelton, Chesterfield and Sheffield.
Disruption to the service is expected to last until Wednesday (February 21) as Great Longtone’s Main Street is closed while Severn Trent Water maintenance is ongoing.