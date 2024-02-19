News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Derbyshire bus service faces several days' roadworks disruption, says firm

A Derbyshire bus service to several rural areas will be cut for several days due to roadwork diversions, says a transport firm.
By Ben McVay
Published 19th Feb 2024, 13:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Service 173, run by Hulleys of Baslow, will not be serving Great Longstone and Little Longstone near Bakewell from today (Monday).

Family firm Hulleys operates 14 rural routes serving Bakewell, Castelton, Chesterfield and Sheffield.

Disruption to the service is expected to last until Wednesday (February 21) as Great Longtone’s Main Street is closed while Severn Trent Water maintenance is ongoing.

Related topics:DerbyshireBakewellDisruptionSevern Trent Water
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice