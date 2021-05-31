Delays on M1 Northbound after vehicle breakdown causes lane closure

Motorists are being advised to expect delays this lunchtime after a lane of the M1 Northbound has been closed, causing delays on this busy Bank Holiday Monday.

A single lane has been closed between junctions 30 and 31 of the motorway, with delays expected until later this afternoon when the vehicle can be recovered.

Normal road conditions are hoping to be resumed within the next hour.