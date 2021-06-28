Delays on M1 near Chesterfield after car breaks down
A broken down vehicle is causing delays on the M1 near Chesterfield this morning (Monday, June 28).
Monday, 28th June 2021, 9:42 am
Highways England is reporting that the vehicle has broken down on the M1 northbound between junctions 29 for Chesterfield and Mansfield, and 29A, for Bolsover.
They expect traffic conditions to return to normal by about 10.30am.
One lane is currently closed and delays are being reported in the area.
Highways England says it ha been caused by one vehicle breaking down on the motorway.