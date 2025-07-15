Delays on M1 in Derbyshire as accident leaves one lane closed

Motorists are warned of delays and disruption on the M1 in Derbyshire.

One lane is currently closed on the M1 Northbound in Derbyshire between Tibshelf Services and J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).

This is due to an accident and recovery work.

Motorists are warned of disruption as ‘slow traffic’ has been reported in the area with congestion up to to J28 (Alfreton / Mansfield).