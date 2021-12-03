Delays on M1 expected for Derbyshire drivers after earlier collision
Drivers on the M1 are set to face delays of around 30 minutes after a collision near Chesterfield earlier this morning.
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 12:30 pm
At around 11.50am, National Highways reported that two lanes were closed on the M1 northbound between J29, which connects the motorway to Chesterfield and Mansfield, and J29a, which links the route to Bolsover and Markham Vale.
All lanes are now open, but there is about seven miles of congestion on the approach to the area, which is likely to add around 30 minutes to normal journey times.