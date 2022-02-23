Delays expected on M1 after police incident near Chesterfield

Delays are expected on the M1 this morning after a police incident in Derbyshire.

By Tim Paget
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 9:42 am

Highways chiefs say congestion is building because of a collision on the southbound entry slip at Junction 29A for Chesterfield and Mansfield.

The slip road is currently closed.

Highways England says the incident is expected to clear between 10.15 and 10.30am.

A return to normal traffic conditions can then be expected shortly after.

