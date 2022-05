Highways England is reporting the road traffic collision has taken place on the M1 northbound between junctions 28 for Mansfield and 29 for Chesterfield.

The incident is also believed to be affecting the sliproad onto the carriageway and two lanes of the four-lane motorway are currently closed.

The incident is expected to be clear by 11.15am, with normal traffic conditions to follow shortly afterwards.