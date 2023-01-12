Delays at major Derbyshire motorway junction 'costing economy more than 1,000 hours and £4m’

J28 is where the busy A38 road crosses the M1 at South Normanton. The study, by transport body Midland Connect, says the economy sees nearly £500,000 in losses due to HGV drivers being snarled up in traffic, while commuters losses are totalled up to be £1,621,906.

The figures show commuters caught up in traffic is costing the economy £419.72 an hour in rush hour, every day. Car drivers undertaking business trips was the second biggest loss to the economy racking up a colossal £1,225,349 a year due to the impact of gridlock affecting the economy. The impact is calculated using a model assessing the value of lost time for cars, vans, and HGVs, for business, commuting and leisure journeys.

According to the figures the greatest cost of delay is from the M1 Southbound to the A38, at £3,500 a day in peak periods, with every vehicle delayed an everage of three minutes.

The M1 at Junction 28.

Mark Fletcher, Bolsover MP, has been leading calls for improvements at the junction. He said: “J28 in its current state is not fit for purpose. Residents in South Normanton and Pinxton continue to experience congestion on a daily basis and only 9 per cent of people in my recent survey said they thought the junction is ‘safe’ or ‘very safe’.

“The case for funding is clear, whether that’s road safety, economic development, reducing congestion and emissions, or lowering costs from delays to local businesses.

“The data provided by Midlands Connect and the feedback I have received from residents and businesses is overwhelmingly supportive of improvements to J28, which are absolutely essential to the economic development of my constituency and the wider East Midlands.”

It is recommended improvements are considered as part of the Government’s third Road Investment Strategy, for 2025-30.