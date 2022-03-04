Delays as Derbyshire A-road reopens after lorry sheds ‘large amount of offal’ on to carriageway
A closure has now been lifted along part of a main road in Derbyshire after a lorry shed its load – a large amount of offal.
Friday, 4th March 2022, 1:00 pm
The A38 is now open northbound between the A61 at Alfreton and junction 28 of the M1.
Specialist cleaning crews remain at the scene to clear the shed load of offal.
Drivers are warned of congestion to the A610 Ripley Interchange, with further residual delays through Alfreton and Somercotes as traffic diverted away.
A National Highways spokesperson spokesperson said: “The northbound entry slip road from the B600 remains closed while work continues at the scene.”