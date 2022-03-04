Delays as Derbyshire A-road reopens after lorry sheds ‘large amount of offal’ on to carriageway

The A38 has now reopened northbound between the A61 at Alfreton and junction 28 of the M1. Image of illustrative purposes only.

Specialist cleaning crews remain at the scene to clear the shed load of offal.

Drivers are warned of congestion to the A610 Ripley Interchange, with further residual delays through Alfreton and Somercotes as traffic diverted away.