Delays and five-mile queues after lorry breaks down on M1 in Derbyshire

Two lanes are closed and traffic is queueing due to a broken down vehicle on the M1 near Chesterfield

Two lanes are currently closed on the M1 Southbound between junction 29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) and Tibshelf Services.

Highways England said the closures are in place due to a broken down lorry.

Motorists are warned of delays of up to 30 minutes, with traffic queueing for five miles on approach to the incident.