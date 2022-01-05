Delays and five-mile queues after lorry breaks down on M1 in Derbyshire

Drivers are facing long delays on the M1 in Derbyshire this evening (January 5) due to a broken down vehicle.

By Alana Roberts
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 5:55 pm
Two lanes are closed and traffic is queueing due to a broken down vehicle on the M1 near Chesterfield

Two lanes are currently closed on the M1 Southbound between junction 29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) and Tibshelf Services.

Highways England said the closures are in place due to a broken down lorry.

Motorists are warned of delays of up to 30 minutes, with traffic queueing for five miles on approach to the incident.

It is expected to clear by 6.45pm this evening.

