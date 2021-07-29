Delays after crash closes lane on M1 slip road in Derbyshire

The incident is on the the M1 northbound exit slip road at junction J28 for Alfreton/Mansfield.

One lane is closed and there is slow moving traffic on approach to the area.

Congestion is set to remain until at least 6pm, according to Highways England.

Traffic officers are on the scene and there are currently delays of up to 10 minutes.