Delays after crash closes lane on M1 slip road in Derbyshire
There are currently delays on the M1 in Derbyshire after a crash this afternoon.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 5:18 pm
Updated
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 5:26 pm
The incident is on the the M1 northbound exit slip road at junction J28 for Alfreton and Mansfield
One lane is closed and there is slow moving traffic on approach to the area.
Congestion is set to remain until at least 6pm, according to Highways England.
Traffic officers are on the scene and there are currently delays of up to 10 minutes.
Highways England say ‘normal traffic conditions are expected to return by 6.15pm.