Delays after collision near popular pub on A61 near Chesterfield - as police urge drivers to find alternative routes
Motorists are urged to avoid the A61 in Old Tupton due to a collision near Tupton Tap pub.
Drivers are currently facing delays on the A61 (Derby Road) in Old Tupton due to a collision which took place near Tupton Tap earlier this afternoon (Thursday, June 26).
Emergency services are in attendance and Derbyshire police have issued an appeal urging motorists to avoid the area.
A spokesperson for the force said: “There are currently delays on the A61 Derby Road, Old Tupton due to a collision. Motorists are advised to find an alternative route.”
