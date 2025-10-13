A woman who drove the wrong way on a one way road in the Peak District has appeared in court.

Linda Eduah, 33, from Derby drove a blue Toyota Aygo against traffic on Buxton Road in Chapel-en-le-Frith on February 10.

She then crossed the path of oncoming traffic onto the Chapel bypass.

She has been charged with dangerous driving following the incident and has now appeared in court.

Linda Eduah, who drove a blue Toyota Aygo against traffic on Buxton Road in Chapel-en-le-Frith, has been disqualified from driving.

Eduah has been disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £300 for her offences.

She has been further disqualified from driving vehicles until she passes an extended test.

Speaking about the incident and the court hearing result, a spokesperson for Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Thanks to the members of the public who assisted with our enquiries.”