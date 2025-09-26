Officers are appealing for information after a collision in Wingerworth.

The incident, which involved a black Citreon C3 and a pedal cycle, took place on the Wingerworth stretch of the A61 (Derby Road) at around 4.30pm on Thursday, September 4.

The collision caused the cyclist to fall from his bike, causing some injuries.

The driver left the scene and officers are keen to speak to them in relation the incident.

Police are also keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision as well as anyone who has dashcam footage.

Anyone who can can help police with their investigation, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25*532209:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.