A cyclist has been taken to hospital following an accident in Bolsover.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision at Station Road in Bolsover at 8.30am today (Tuesday, January 28).

Several witnesses have said that an injured cyclist was seen receiving medical help at the bottom of Bolsover Hill following the incident.

Derbyshire police confirmed that one person was taken to hospital after the collision and issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We received a report of a collision between a car and cyclist in Station Road, Bolsover at 8.30am today.

“The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment with serious injuries.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or with any information, should contact us with reference number 25*54506 via one of the below methods:

"Website – We have crime reporting tools on our website: use our online contact form. Facebook – send us a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page. Phone – call us on 101.

“You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.”