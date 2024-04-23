Crystal Peaks bus incident: Picture shows damaged bus as operator First announces disruption near centre

Picture reveals apparent serious damage to bus as operator announces serious disruption to buses.
By David Kessen
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 21:16 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 11:07 BST
This was the scene at a major bus station today - after an incident involving a bus.

The photo shows the scene at the bus station at Crystal Peaks and appears to shows a blackened bus being attacked to a recovery vehicle. It appears to have suffered serious damage to the front of the vehicle.

Bus operator First has confirmed that they have had disruption at Crystal Peaks today affecting their 120 service - but has not explained details of what happened.

Picture shows what appears to be a seriously damaged bus amid disruption at Crystal Peaks bus stationPicture shows what appears to be a seriously damaged bus amid disruption at Crystal Peaks bus station
They said in a statement shortly before 7pm on social media: “There is disruption at Crystal Peaks Interchange.

“Services will divert via Peaks Mount, Waterthorpe Greenway and Ochre Dyke Lane in both directions until further notice.

“We are unable to serve The Interchange during this time.”

First Bus, South Yorkshire Police, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for more details.

