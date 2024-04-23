Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This was the scene at a major bus station today - after an incident involving a bus.

The photo shows the scene at the bus station at Crystal Peaks and appears to shows a blackened bus being attacked to a recovery vehicle. It appears to have suffered serious damage to the front of the vehicle.

Bus operator First has confirmed that they have had disruption at Crystal Peaks today affecting their 120 service - but has not explained details of what happened.

They said in a statement shortly before 7pm on social media: “There is disruption at Crystal Peaks Interchange.

“Services will divert via Peaks Mount, Waterthorpe Greenway and Ochre Dyke Lane in both directions until further notice.