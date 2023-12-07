News you can trust since 1855
Crow Lane near Chesterfield railway station reopens following emergency light repairs after floods

Derbyshire County Council has confirmed that a road near to Chesterfield railway station has now reopened after emergency repairs were carried out following damage caused by Storm Babet.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 7th Dec 2023, 13:49 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 13:49 GMT
Part of Crow Lane, around the back of the Chesterfield the station, reopened yesterday, on Wednesday, December 6.

The road closed on October 20, when Storm Babet hit Chesterfield, leaving parts of the town under the water.

This was due to repairs to the flood-damaged traffic lights being carried out by the Derbyshire County Council.

A part of Crow Lane, around the back of the Chesterfield railway station, reopened yesterday, on Wednesday, December 6.

The rest of Crow Lane remains permanently closed to vehicles since February this year, to create a dedicated cycle and walking route to Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Crow Lane is the eastern end of the new route the council is creating, which will take people past the train station, through Queen’s Park and along Chatsworth Road to the A619 junction with Holymoor Road.

The controversial decision to close the lane was taken last November following a public consultation.

