CrossCountry has confirmed that it will be introducing extra services to increase capacity on a busy rail service that calls at Chesterfield and Derby – with timetable changes also taking place from next month.

Long-distance train operator CrossCountry has announced changes to timetables from May 2025, improving service reliability and reducing overcrowding on the CrossCountry network.

From Sunday, May 18, the new timetable will see changes to some journeys as part of the rail network’s twice-yearly timetable reviews, including extra services on weekdays. CrossCountry will also introduce longer trains more often on long-distance routes from the South West to the North East, and from Manchester to the South Coast.

The new timetables have been uploaded to online systems, where customers can check journey planners for changes to any future journeys.

As part of the improvements, an additional 28,000 seats per week will be delivered as a further nine extra trains are added to CrossCountry’s long-distance Voyager fleet.

The additional trains will provide welcome capacity on CrossCountry’s long-distance routes, in particular on the busy corridor between Reading and Newcastle via Birmingham, Doncaster and York.

Shiona Rolfe, Managing Director at CrossCountry, said: “We know customers rely on us to get to where they need to be. Our May 2025 timetable update aims to improve reliability and comfort levels across the country, as well as helping more people to leave the car at home and take the train.”

The new timetable arrives as CrossCountry’s Class 170 “Turbostar” trains continue a rolling programme of refurbishment, delivering brighter and more comfortable journeys for passengers CrossCountry’s inter-regional routes.