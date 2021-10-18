Crash on the M1 in Derbyshire causing delays for drivers
A crash on the M1 in Derbyshire is cauisng delays for motorists this morning.
Monday, 18th October 2021, 7:15 am
Updated
Monday, 18th October 2021, 8:07 am
Traffic England says that the incident, on the the M1 southbound between junctions 29 and 28, has led to the closure of one lane.
They say the event is expected to clear between 8am and 8.15am, with normal traffic conditions expected between 8.45am and 9am.
Traffic is tailing back as far as junction 29a
