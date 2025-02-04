Crash closes motorway lane at Derbyshire junction on M1

A crash has led to the closure of a traffic lane at a Derbyshire motorway junction on the M1 this morning

National Highways say the incident, on the M1 northbound entry slip at junction J30, is not expected to clear before 10.15am this morninf

One lane on the slip road has been closed to deal with the incident.

There are also reports of 10-minute delays for drivers on the M1 northbound exit slip at junction J28 this morning, due to congestion