Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The A515 at Brierlow Baris reported to be blocked blocked both ways, with slow traffic, due to an accident from B5053 Buxton Road (Brierlow Bar) to Heathfield Nook Road (Buxton).

There are currently no reported issues on the motorway network in the county, but drivers are being advised to take extra car on the roads, with an Amber weather warning for snow coming into force in Derbyshier at noon today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire County Council says its fleet of 35 gritters, which can all be fitted with snow ploughs when needed, are ready to work around the clock from six depots around the county and the authority has a stockpile of 18,000 tonnes of salt (generally referred to as grit).

A515 both ways blocked, slow traffic due to accident

Around half of the 3,500 miles of road that the council is responsible for are on gritting routes, and major roads, known as primary routes, will be gritted first and where necessary ploughed, followed by secondary routes which include bus routes in residential areas and well-used main roads through housing estates and villages.

The gritting teams will be backed by a team of farmers and other contractors who are on standby to help clear roads where needed and a number of volunteer snow wardens will also be out helping to keep pavements and public spaces clear and safe.