Crash along major Derbyshire A-road leads to delays for drivers ahead of rush hour
A crash is causing delays for drivers along a busy A-road between two Derbyshire towns this afternoon.
A road traffic collision has occurred along the A38 southbound – taking place between the junctions for the A610 at Ripley and the A61 at Alfreton.
Drivers are being warned to expect delays along the busy route, which connects Alfreton and Derby, ahead of rush hour.
National Highways have advised that normal traffic conditions are expected to return by 5.30pm.