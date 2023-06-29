News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Council uses £47m funding boost to improve popular Derbyshire bus service stopping at Peak District tourist spots

A boost to local bus services is coming for residents between Derby, Belper, Matlock, Bakewell and Buxton after an injection of Government investment.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 16:08 BST

There will be a new hourly Sunday service on the Transpeak route from July 10 – with the service currently only running every two hours on a Sunday.

The Transpeak service is run by High Peak Buses and this funding boost was provided by the Government, awarding Derbyshire County Council (DCC) with £47m to improve bus services in the county.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DCC’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said: “The increased frequency on a Sunday is welcome news for everyone who currently uses Transpeak, and we hope this will also encourage more people to give the bus a go to easily get around.”

The Transpeak route stops at Bakewell - among other Derbyshire towns.The Transpeak route stops at Bakewell - among other Derbyshire towns.
The Transpeak route stops at Bakewell - among other Derbyshire towns.
Most Popular

“These improvements are part of our wider £47m Bus Service Improvement Plan for Derbyshire and these new services follow on from the service extensions we’ve already announced elsewhere in the county.”

READ THIS: Police fear for safety of driver in serious incident which shut major Peak District route

Roads Minister Richard Holden MP said: “People up and down the country deserve a modern, reliable, and affordable public transport system. That is why we have provided DCC with £47m to boost its bus services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Supporting High Peak Buses with introducing the new hourly Transpeak service on Sundays is great for local residents, who will now be able to get around more easily and make the most of the fantastic days out Derbyshire has to offer.”

Related topics:CouncilDerbyshireDerbyshire County CouncilBelperMatlockBakewellBuxtonPeak District