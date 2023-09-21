Council set to put brakes on anti-social drivers as 232 incidents reported in 6 months across North East Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Public Spaces Protection Order is set to come into force at the end of this month in a bid to put a stop to those who cause a danger and nuisance to other road users and residents. Motorists who breach the PSPO are warned they could face a Fixed Penalty Notice of £100 or even have their vehicle seized.

Cllr Nigel Barker, Leader of North East Derbyshire District Council and Cabinet Member with responsibility for Community Safety, said: “I hope this order sends a clear message to those who use their vehicle in an anti-social manner, that this behaviour will not be tolerated in our district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People should not have to put up with these thoughtless acts, carried out by a minority of motorists who use the public highway as their own private racetrack.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New rules will prohibit any person from participating in or being a spectator of a car cruising event, including but not limited to, the following activities. Performing stunts using a motor vehicle, such as doughnuts, drifting, skidding, handbrake turns and wheel spinning will be banned. Causing a danger or risk of injury to road users, including pedestrians, by speeding or racing in a motor vehicle will not be allowed.

The decision comes after 232 incidents relating to nuisance or ASB vehicles were recorded between January and June across North East Derbyshire.

The most affected areas include Holmewood, Grassmoor, Calow and Arkwright with 45 incidents, followed by Dronfield with 36 incidents and Clay Cross with 34.

Several nuisance driving reports have been also reported in Morton, Pilsley, Eckington, Holymoorside, Wingerworth, Killamarsh, Holmesfield and Barlow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A public consultation, carried out by North East Derbyshire District Council, found that 94% of people supported the PSPO. The order will cover the whole of North East Derbyshire district and last for the next three years – with signs set to be put up in the next few days.

The new rules will prohibit any person from participating in or being a spectator of a car cruising event, including but not limited to, the following activities. Performing stunts using a motor vehicle, such as doughnuts, drifting, skidding, handbrake turns and wheel spinning will be banned. Causing a danger or risk of injury to road users, including pedestrians, by speeding or racing in a motor vehicle will not be allowed.

Causing an obstruction on a public highway, whether moving or stationary, including driving in convoy in a motor vehicle can result in a fine or having vehicle seized.

Other banned practicies will include causing or allowing loud amplified music, or other loud noise to be emitted from a motor vehicle or from a portable device, promoting, publicising or organising any car cruise or car cruising event to occur within the restricted area by the internet, social media, email, hoardings, publications or adverts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sounding motor vehicle horns other than in accordance with the Highway Code in such a manner as to cause a nuisance to persons in the locality of the restricted area won’t be allowed. Revving of motor vehicle engines so as to cause a nuisance to persons will be covered by the ban as well.

An activity or behaviour which is authorised by the owner of that part of the restricted area where the activity or behaviour is taking place will be an exception and won’t break the order.