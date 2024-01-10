Council says pothole repair was 'reactive' - with plans to fully resurface Derbyshire road over next few months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bolsover drivers complained about the quality of road repairs after the council filled in a ‘large’ pothole in the town centre earlier this week.

Residents said the repairs were not ‘fit for purpose’.

Carl Siddall, emailed Councillor Charlotte Cupit, Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, to complain about the quality of the repairs calling it ‘disgusting'.

Carl told the Derbyshire Times: “The repairs completed are not fit for purpose. The hole is filled in, but for how long? There are parts around this that are not leveled, I think this will soon break up again.

The county council has now confirmed it was a ‘reactive repair’ and the road will be fully resurfaced over the next few months.

A council spokesperson said: “This repair was done as a reactive repair to stop any vehicle damage or injury to any highway users. This area of road is on our capital programme to be fully resurfaced over the next few months, which is why this repair was done just to make the area safe until then.

“We have put extra resources into our pothole repairs teams and are fixing hundreds of potholes a day. We have also started a planned additional road patching programme to carry out larger patch resurfacing of many hotspot areas to try to prevent potholes where we can.”

Any Derbyshire resident who would like to suggest which roads need further works up to full resurfacing, is asked to get in touch with their local county councillor or MP as soon as possible.

Donna Finlay Hales said: “We have been reporting these potholes for weeks and this particular one was reported on 4.12.23 and other residents were encouraged to do this same. Cllr Culpit has also been contacted by many and our MP as well.”

David Platts added: “They have been repairing on Brockwell Lane and missed most of them.”

Lee Anthony Cooper said: “I hit a pothole yesterday Tuesday on Station Road, Old Whittington. It busted my front tyre on the passenger side. I only had it on for one month and £150 pounds tyre spilt.

