Council saves bus services for two Derbyshire towns as transport firm closes down this month
Derbyshire County Council (DCC) has saved two local bus services, which were at risk when their current operator announced that they would be closing down.
Derbyshire Community Transport (DCT) ran a number of services for DCC, including two scheduled bus services. These were the 147 from Belper to Street Lane in Marehay, via Ripley and the 148 from Alfreton to Codnor through Pentrich.
A DCC spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, DCT signalled their intention to close down by the end of October, leaving these services without an operator.
“The new contracts to continue these services have been awarded to Notts and Derby Buses, who will start running the routes from November 1 2024 – meaning there will be no gap in service.
“The services will run with almost the same number of journeys as now, but to make the service more economically viable and efficient, they will run on a ‘one driver, one bus basis. This means that the services will have a break in the middle of the day for the driver to stop for lunch, so there will be some timing changes to the services.
New timetable details will be published shortly at this link.
