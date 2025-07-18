Council issues update on sinkhole - as Chesterfield road remains closed
Derbyshire County Council has confirmed when a road in Tupton is set to reopen to traffic.
Ankerbold Road in Tupton remains closed after a sink hole has opened up in the road.
The road closure was put in place on Monday (July 14) with investigation and repair works carried out over the last few days.
Today (Friday, July 18), Derbyshire County Council has issued an update regarding the repairs.
A spokesperson for the council said: “Our team are working at the site to repair the road and expect to be able to reopen the road mid next week.”
