Council issue apology – as street in Derbyshire town dug up due to ‘urgent fault’ causing traffic havoc
The junction of Church Street and Station Street in Ashbourne was closed on Monday (June 24) to allow roadworks to take place – including putting in new traffic lights and pedestrian crossings.
The roads were set to be opened again late on Tuesday night, but due to an ‘urgent fault’ detected near Market Place, the road had to be dug up and temporary traffic lights were put in place.
This caused traffic havoc across the town with many drivers complaining on queues in Ashbourne.
Now, the county council have issued an apology to drivers and residents and promised that the issues will be resolved in due course.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We are aware that there have been issues with traffic in Ashbourne over the past few days and would like to apologise for any inconvenience.
“We closed the junction of Church Street and Station Street to complete the work on some new traffic lights earlier in the week, as part of our Bus Service Improvement Plan. And then National Grid had to dig up the road to find an urgent fault near the Market Place, which needed four way traffic lights.
“We’ve spoken to National Grid this afternoon and they’ve fixed the fault. They just need to resurface the bit of road they dug up and put the slabs back on the pavement and take the traffic lights away. We’ve asked them to do this work as a matter of urgency.”
