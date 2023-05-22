Council confirms work on controversial Chatsworth Road cycle lane set to start this week

Derbyshire County Council (DCC) has confirmed that preparatory work for the cycle lane along Chatsworth Road will take place between May 24 and June 3. More work will be carried out on June 12 and 13, before continuing again from June 19.

Traffic lights will be needed along the road for most of the time workers are on site, but they will be monitored so that delays are minimised as much as possible.

From June 19, work will start at the west end of the scheme and move towards the town centre. The area directly outside Brookfield Community School will only be impacted during the school summer holidays.

Work will soon be underway on the Chatsworth Road cycle lane.

The works will be undertaken in coordination with planned surface dressing, which is set to take place around June 21, depending on the weather.

Chatsworth Road is towards the western end of the new cycle and walking route that DCC is creating. It will go from the A619 junction with Holymoor Road, along Chatsworth Road and the existing Hipper Valley Trail, through Queen’s Park, past the train station and to the hospital and beyond – using Crow Lane and Wetlands Lane.

The authority says that once the route is completed, it will give a real alternative to taking the car for short journeys across Chesterfield – benefitting everyone who lives, works or visits the town. It added that fewer car journeys will bring health benefits to the whole town, including cleaner air.