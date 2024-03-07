Council confirms issues fixed after incident at busy Chesterfield road caused delays earlier today

Drivers were warned of delays due to issues with traffic lights in Chesterfield, near the West Bars roundabout.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 7th Mar 2024, 13:35 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 15:21 GMT
Derbyshire County Council has confirmed that a traffic light failure at the junction of West Bars Road and Clarence Road, near the West Bars roundabout, has now been fixed.

The traffic monitoring website Inrix reported earlier today that slow traffic was building up both ways at West Bars Road in Chesterfield due to the issue.

The traffic has now returned to normal.

