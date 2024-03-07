Council confirms issues fixed after incident at busy Chesterfield road caused delays earlier today
Drivers were warned of delays due to issues with traffic lights in Chesterfield, near the West Bars roundabout.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire County Council has confirmed that a traffic light failure at the junction of West Bars Road and Clarence Road, near the West Bars roundabout, has now been fixed.
The traffic monitoring website Inrix reported earlier today that slow traffic was building up both ways at West Bars Road in Chesterfield due to the issue.
The traffic has now returned to normal.