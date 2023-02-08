Council confirms Chesterfield’s Crow Lane will close this month as controversial plans begin

Derbyshire County Council (DCC) has confirmed that Crow Lane will close permanently to vehicles on February 17, as construction begins on a dedicated cycle and walking route to Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Crow Lane is the eastern end of the new route the council is creating, which will take people past the train station, through Queen’s Park and along Chatsworth Road to the A619 junction with Holymoor Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The controversial decision to close the lane was taken last November following a public consultation.

Local residents have fought against the closure of Crow Lane - but the route is now set to shut to traffic.

Crow Lane was first shut in June 2020 during the pandemic, to create a walking and cycling route between Chesterfield Station and the Royal Hospital.

The move sparked uproar from residents and the Chesterfield and District Civic Society – with a group opposed to the closure highlighting Crow Lane as a ‘vitally important route for local people’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December 2021, DCC were reported to the Local Government Ombudsman over their handling of the closure. Crow Lane was expected to reopen on December 1, when temporary permission to shut the route under emergency Covid-19 legislation ran out. The road remained closed until December 17, however – which campaigners said was ‘unlawful’. In February 2022, the Ombudsman confirmed their investigation was underway.

Controversy has also surrounded the plans for a cycle lane on Chatsworth Road. Members of the Derbyshire Green Party supported the proposals – describing them as a step towards a ‘more sustainable and healthier future’ for the town.

Chesterfield Civic Society did not take issue with the 30mph speed limit extension, but expressed their ‘absolute and unqualified opposition’ to the dedicated cycle lane – stating it would make Chatsworth Road ‘dangerously narrow for the volume of traffic which it currently carries.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work also starts on a further section of the route on February 13. The Hipper Valley Trail through Somersall Park is being upgraded, which will create a new wider asphalt surface for pedestrians and cyclists to use.

This work will take around 12 weeks, during which time the park will remain open to the public. Traffic marshals will ensure safe passage of construction vehicles. As sections of the pathway are upgraded they will temporarily be out of use to the public.

DCC said that new walking and cycling route, once completed, will give a real alternative to taking the car for short journeys across Chesterfield, which is for the benefit of everyone who lives, works or visits the town. They added that fewer car journeys will bring health benefits to the whole town including cleaner air.