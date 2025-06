Derbyshire motorists are warned of delays near Matlock as the A6 remains closed following a collision.

A part of the A6 in Darley Dale is currently closed in both ways due to a collision.

Police officers are in attendance and the road closure is in place on Dale Road South (A6) between the junctions with Grove Lane and Old Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.