Closure of busy Derbyshire A-road set to start next month – with drivers facing weeks of disruption amid water pipe repairs

Drivers are set for weeks of disruption amid the closure of a busy Derbyshire A-road – with repairs to a leaking water pipe beginning next month.

Severn Trent Water have confirmed that the A632 Chesterfield Road at Duckmanton will be closed for several weeks from October 13 – to allow for repairs to a water pipe impacted by persistent leaks.

A spokesperson said: “Our contractors Forkers have started work in private land off the A632 Chesterfield Road, Duckmanton, replacing a water pipe following several reports of leaks in recent years.

“As this scheme progresses, they’ll move onto the A632 Chesterfield Road, which for safety reasons will need to be closed. We’re aware of the impact of this closure and our team will be working seven days a week to ensure it is completed as quickly as possible.

Work will commence along the route next month.

“We’ll close the west section of the road first and once that’s complete move onto the east section. Staveley Road will remain open to traffic throughout these works and access to the Arkwright Arms pub will be maintained.”

“From October 13 2025, the west section of the A632 Chesterfield Road will be closed. This section of work is expected to take between three and four weeks to complete, after which, the east section will be closed until the completion of the project in mid-December.”

On Wednesday, September 24, Severn Trent are hosting a customer drop-in session, where you’ll have the opportunity to meet the team and find out more about the scheme. The event will take place between 3.30pm and 6.00pm at the Arkwright Centre, in Hardwick Drive, Arkwright.

A Severn Trent spokesperson added: “If we plan to interrupt your water supply, we’ll notify you in advance with a card stating the date and the earliest start and latest end time of the interruption. We’ll do our best to ensure that the interruption is kept to an absolute minimum.”

