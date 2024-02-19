News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield’s A61 to be closed overnight for 10 days this month for roadworks

Chesterfield’s A61 will be closed at the Tesco roundabout overnight for 10 days later this month.
By Ben McVay
Published 19th Feb 2024, 14:44 GMT
The busy route will be shut from 7pm until 5am from Monday February 26 to Friday March 8, for 10 weekday nights only.

Diversions will be in place while resurfacing work is completed on the roundabout, says Derbyshire County Council.

A spokesman for the council said: “By working at night we hope to minimise the disruption we know this closure will cause. Please accept our apologies if this will affect you.”

