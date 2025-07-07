Chesterfield takeaway with one-star food hygiene rating – among 16 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 7th Jul 2025, 09:14 BST
Chesterfield takeaway with one-star food hygiene rating – among 17 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’ and zero that ‘urgent improvement is required’.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways, cafés and more.

A takeaway with one-star food hygiene rating is among the latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores.

1. Latest Food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire

A takeaway with one-star food hygiene rating is among the latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores. Photo: Food Standards Agency

Photo Sales
The Ye Royal Oak at The Shambles in Chesterfield has received a four-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on May 27.

2. Ye Royal Oak, Chesterfield - four-star hygiene rating

The Ye Royal Oak at The Shambles in Chesterfield has received a four-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on May 27. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Palfrey At Milford at Hopping Hill in Milfordhas been handed a five-out-of-five rating after an assessment on June 11.

3. The Palfrey At Milford - five-star hygiene rating

The Palfrey At Milford at Hopping Hill in Milfordhas been handed a five-out-of-five rating after an assessment on June 11. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Café at Libbys at Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield received a five-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on May 28.

4. The Café at Libbys, Chesterfield -five-star hygiene rating

The Café at Libbys at Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield received a five-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on May 28. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldFoodFood Standards Agency
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice