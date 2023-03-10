News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield snow: Passengers asked not to travel as bus services cancelled and trains disrupted

All bus services have been cancelled in Chesterfield this morning, while many train routes in Derbyshire are disrupted.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
22 hours ago - 1 min read

Stagecoach said all of its bus services in Chesterfield are cancelled today due to safety reasons, following heavy snowfall throughout the night.

East Midlands Railways has urged its passengers not to travel unless absolutely essential as many services are affected by snow and falling trees.

In a warning issued for passengers EMR said: "Whilst we have this disruption in place our advice is DO NOT TRAVEL on the affected routes unless your journey is essential. Due to the continuing poor weather conditions we are finding it difficult to source rail replacement transport which may mean some customers will be unable to complete their journey this morning.

EMR also informed that Liverpool/Nottingham/Norwich route is suspended between Liverpool, Manchester and Sheffield because of several trees blocking the railway line. The line is not expected to be reopened until at least midday.Doncaster/Lincoln/Peterborough route is suspended between Lincoln and Peterborough because of eight-level crossings affected by heavy snow until further notice.Ticket restrictions have also been lifted so customers can use their ticket at anytime today to enable them to complete their journey with as little disruption as possible.

Tickets dated yesterday and today may also be used tomorrow Saturday 11th March.

