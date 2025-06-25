Chesterfield Royal Hospital issues update after crash on site – forcing closure of two car parks

Chesterfield Royal have issued a statement after a crash on the hospital site this morning – which forced the closure of two car parks.

An accident has occurred this morning at Chesterfield Royal Hospital - with the Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust providing an update on their social media channels.

A trust spokesperson said: “Currently, the road near our residences and around the rear of site, from the Eye Centre to the Visitor's Entrance, is closed due to a minor accident on site. This is being dealt with by our onsite DSFS and site operational teams.

“Please be aware that if you are visiting site this morning, car park 5 and 6 are currently not accessible.

Two car parks have been closed following the accident. Credit: CRH

“If you are a colleague or visitor who has parked in either of these car parks earlier this morning, then please go to your car as normal when you are ready to leave and our security teams will support you to drive out safely.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we return site to normal. Please respect the privacy of the car driver - photographs posted on social media with registrations clearly visible are not acceptable.”