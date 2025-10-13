Chesterfield Royal Hospital has issued an appeal to patients as major roadworks on the A632 begin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A road closure is currently in place on the A632 (Chesterfield Road) in Duckmanton to facilitate water main renewal works carried out by Severn Trent.

The works have started today (October 13) and are set to be completed by December 19, with a diversion in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure is set to cause disruption to traffic, and Chesterfield Royal Hospital has now issued an appeal to patients urging them to allow additional time for their journeys to hospital appointments.

Roadworks on the A632 (Chesterfield Road) are affecting travel to Chesterfield Royal Hospital in Calow.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Trust said: “These diversions and closures will impact travel time to the hospital for both colleagues and patients and their loved ones. “It is important that if you are needing to visit the hospital during this time that you allow extra time for journeys as we expect the impact of traffic diversions to affect all routes in and out of our site.

"Public transport is also likely to be impacted, and services may be running late. “This will affect us all and we ask that you are patient with our colleagues as they will no doubt be experiencing the same issues as they journey to and from work.

"Severn Trent will be working seven days a week to ensure that these works are completed as quickly as possible and that disruption is minimal time wise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, we do expect the disruption to be worse in the first few days as people adapt and find alternative routes.”

Chesterfield Royal Hospital has issued this image of roadworks currently affecting travel to the hospital.

A signed diversion is in place with traffic diverted via the A632 Top Road to Calow, Blacksmith Lane, Eastmoor Road, Manor Road, Brimington Interchange, A619 to Staveley, A6192 Fan Road / Erin Road, and Enterprise Way (and vice versa in opposite direction).

Bus services are affected as well with Stagecoach’s service 1 and 2 diverted via Brimington Common, Brimington and Inkersall, rejoining the normal route at Duckmanton.

Due to the extra time required to complete the diversion route, most journeys on service 1 will terminate at Shirebrook and most journeys on service 2 will terminate at Bolsover.

For travel between Shirebrook, Langwith and Whaley Thorns, passengers are requested to use bus 23 and for travel between Bolsover, Scarcliffe and Palterton, to use service 53.