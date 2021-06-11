Roadworkd

Chesterfield roadworks: streets affected by closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights for the week ahead

There are a lot of roadworks in and around Chesterfield at the moment, here are the published major roadworks taking place next week, June 14 to 20 including the A61 and West Bars.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 11th June 2021, 10:47 am

This is a list of the major roadworks due to be in place and likely to cause some disruption to traffic, according to the Derbyshire County Council website.

Images may not show the exact location of traffic control measures.

1. Ashgate Road, Chesterfield

Roadworks are expected to take place on Ashgate Road, Chesterfield until June 14, to allow work for Severn Trent Water. Traffic control (two-way signals) will be in place

Photo: Google

Buy photo

2. Chatsworth Road, Brampton

Traffic control measures will be in place on Chatsworth Road, near the junction with Heaton Street, on Monday, June 14, between 9.30am and 3.30pm to allow work to be carried out by Yorkshire Water.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

3. West Bars, Chesterfield

The eastbound side of West Bars from the junction with Rutland Road will be closed to traffic on Sundays June 20 and 27 from 8am to 6pm each day. The closure is to allow work for laying electric canling

Photo: Google

Buy photo

4. A61 Unstone - Dronfield Bypass

There will be a lane closure on the southbound carriageway of the A61 Dronfield by-pass heading into Chesterfield on Wednesday, June 16, from 9:30am to 11:59pm. Delays are likely.

Photo: Google

Buy photo
ChesterfieldDerbyshire County Council
Next Page
Page 1 of 4