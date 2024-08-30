Chesterfield roadworks: Drivers set for disruption as major roadworks start next week
Drivers are set for disruption and delays as another set of roadworks will start in Brimington next week.
The roadworks are set to commence on Chesterfield Road (A619) in Brimington on Monday, September 2. Temporary traffic lights will be in place to help navigate the traffic while the roadworks are in progress.
The works will see a number of improvements as the existing carriageway is set to be reconstructed, with kerb and edging replacements planned as well.
The footway and carriageway will be resurfaced, and a new traffic island and tactile crossings will be installed.
The works are set to last for two weeks and are expected to be completed by Saturday, September 14.
