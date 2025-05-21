Chesterfield roadworks: Drivers face traffic chaos as roadworks underway on major road near Chesterfield
Temporary traffic lights are currently in place on Ringwood Road in Brimington, near the junction with High Street.
The lights were installed on Monday, May 19, to allow for National Grid works to be carried out – and are set to stay in place until Friday, May 23.
Drivers have reported major disruption as traffic is queuing all around the village.
A National Grid Electricity Distribution spokesperson said: "We are currently undergrounding an electricity cable on Ringwood Road, Brimington, with work expected to finish on Friday 23 May. During this time, temporary traffic lights are in operation.
“We'd like to thank residents and motorists for their patience and understanding while we complete the project, and are working closely with Derbyshire County Council to ensure the impact is minimised as much as possible."