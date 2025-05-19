Chesterfield roads: New data has revealed the 10 scariest roundabouts across Chesterfield – and some may surprise you

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 19th May 2025, 15:46 BST
The scariest roundabouts in and around Chesterfield have been revealed – with new data showing where crashes occur most frequently across the town.

When it comes to driving around Chesterfield, some of the roundabouts on our roads can be pretty scary – but which should drivers be most wary of?

We have analysed figures from Crashmap, which uses Government data to map out where collisions have taken place that have led to injuries. We then tallied up the number of accidents that occurred either on, or very close, to each roundabout.

The results are listed in the gallery below – did any of the roundabouts that made this ranking surprise you?

These are some of the scariest roundabouts in and around Chesterfield.

1. Chesterfield’s scariest roundabouts

These are some of the scariest roundabouts in and around Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre

This key roundabout connects Chesterfield with the M1, and saw 47 incidents take place between 2019 and 2023.

2. Heath Interchange

This key roundabout connects Chesterfield with the M1, and saw 47 incidents take place between 2019 and 2023. Photo: Google

Horns Bridge Roundabout is among the scariest for drivers in Chesterfield, with 23 collisions that led to injuries over a five-year period.

3. Horns Bridge Roundabout

Horns Bridge Roundabout is among the scariest for drivers in Chesterfield, with 23 collisions that led to injuries over a five-year period. Photo: Derbyshire Times

The Whittington Moor Roundabout is next on this list, with 22 crashes recorded between 2019 and 2023.

4. Whittington Moor roundabout

The Whittington Moor Roundabout is next on this list, with 22 crashes recorded between 2019 and 2023. Photo: Jason Chadwick

