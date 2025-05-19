When it comes to driving around Chesterfield, some of the roundabouts on our roads can be pretty scary – but which should drivers be most wary of?

We have analysed figures from Crashmap, which uses Government data to map out where collisions have taken place that have led to injuries. We then tallied up the number of accidents that occurred either on, or very close, to each roundabout.

The results are listed in the gallery below – did any of the roundabouts that made this ranking surprise you?

Chesterfield's scariest roundabouts These are some of the scariest roundabouts in and around Chesterfield.

Heath Interchange This key roundabout connects Chesterfield with the M1, and saw 47 incidents take place between 2019 and 2023.

Horns Bridge Roundabout Horns Bridge Roundabout is among the scariest for drivers in Chesterfield, with 23 collisions that led to injuries over a five-year period.

Whittington Moor roundabout The Whittington Moor Roundabout is next on this list, with 22 crashes recorded between 2019 and 2023.