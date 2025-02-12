Chesterfield road set for more disruption with month-long closure - as thieves target traffic light batteries near school
The temporary pedestrian lights were installed in January to enable pedestrians to safely cross the road bridge following the collapse of the wooden pedestrian footbridge at Somersall Lane.
Unfortunately, the cables and batteries used to power the lights have been stolen recently stolen.
To enable safe crossing for residents and pupils attending nearby Brookfield Community School, Derbyshire County Council have made changes to the remaining traffic lights at Somersall Lane.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “This thoughtless act is very disappointing, and we are working with our contractor to source replacements.
“In the meantime, we have extended the 'stop' phase on the remaining traffic lights, to ensure pedestrians have sufficient time to cross the road bridge safely.”
Somersall Lane is set for more disruption as the road will be closed for a month from February 17 to allow for drainage repairs to reduce surface water flooding problems.