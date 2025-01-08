Chesterfield road closed after tree falls onto bridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chesterfield road has been closed to allow repairs after a tree fell onto a bridge.

The footbridge on Somersall Lane in Chesterfield was closed on Sunday after a tree fell onto the structure. The separate neighbouring road bridge has now also been closed to allow emergency repairs to the bridge parapet to be carried out.

A diversion is in place via Somersall Lane (from point of closure), the A619 Chatsworth Road, A632 Walton Road / Matlock Road, Acorn Ridge, Walton Back Lane, Somersall Lane (to point of closure) Somersall and vice versa. The road is due to remain closed until Friday, January 10, although Derbyshire County Council said it may re-open earlier if work is finished ahead of schedule.

The local authority’s road closure notification document states: “Derbyshire County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused while work takes place. Anyone needing further information should ring Call Derbyshire on 01629 533190.”