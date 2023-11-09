Chesterfield road closed after lorry stuck under the bridge had its roof sliced off
A busy road in Chesterfield has been closed after an incident involving a lorry.
B6052 in Derbyshire was closed earlier today, just off Whittington Moor roundabout, near Station Road turn. This was due to a lorry stuck under the bridge.
Eyewitnesses reported that police attended and cordoned off the road just before 1pm to allow for the lorry to be removed.
The top of the vehicle has been cut off and the road has now reopened.
Derbyshire Police has been approached for a comment.