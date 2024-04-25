Chesterfield rail passengers warned of delays and cancellations to East Midlands Railway services after points failure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There is a points failure at Dore West Junction in Sheffield, which is causing disruption to East Midlands Railway (EMR) trains today.

Trains running between Sheffield and Liverpool Lime Street will be unable to run until the points failure is resolved. This will cause delays and alterations on the Liverpool Lime Street – Nottingham – Norwich route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trains running through the area between Sheffield and Chesterfield, towards Derby and London St Pancras, will also be delayed up to 20 minutes due to the fault with the signalling system.

EMR services are being impacted by the points failure.

Network Rail were expected to arrive on site at 10.30am to investigate the failure.