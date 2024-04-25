Chesterfield rail passengers warned of delays and cancellations to East Midlands Railway services after points failure

Passengers travelling from and towards Chesterfield with East Midlands Railway are set to face delays and cancellations this morning.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Apr 2024, 10:45 BST
There is a points failure at Dore West Junction in Sheffield, which is causing disruption to East Midlands Railway (EMR) trains today.

Trains running between Sheffield and Liverpool Lime Street will be unable to run until the points failure is resolved. This will cause delays and alterations on the Liverpool Lime Street – Nottingham – Norwich route.

Trains running through the area between Sheffield and Chesterfield, towards Derby and London St Pancras, will also be delayed up to 20 minutes due to the fault with the signalling system.

EMR services are being impacted by the points failure.

Network Rail were expected to arrive on site at 10.30am to investigate the failure.

At present, EMR are expecting the problem to be fixed in the next two hours. As soon as the problem is fixed, the priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again. They expect their advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 12:30.

