Chesterfield rail passengers set for weekend disruption on EMR, Northern and CrossCountry trains amid engineering works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Engineering works are taking place between Chesterfield and Sheffield – leading to significant rail disruption for those travelling with CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway and Northern.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Engineering work is taking place between Chesterfield and Sheffield on Sunday, April 27 – closing some lines and causing disruption to a number of different services.

The works will impact the CrossCountry service between Penzance/Plymouth/Bristol Temple Meads and Edinburgh, East Midlands Railway trains between London St Pancras International/Derby and Sheffield, and between Norwich and Liverpool Lime Street. Northern services between Nottingham and Sheffield/Leeds will also be disrupted.

CrossCountry:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of rail services will be disrupted by the works.

A reduced train service will call at Chesterfield. Journey times between Derby and Sheffield will be extended by a few minutes.

Replacement bus services will run between Derby and Chesterfield, and between Chesterfield and Sheffield.

East Midlands Railway:

An amended timetable will run, with journey times being extended. Fewer trains between London St Pancras International and Sheffield will call at Chesterfield.

Some early morning trains will no longer run between Sheffield and Derby, with rail replacement bus services running in their place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An amended timetable will run between Liverpool Lime Street and Nottingham/Norwich. Passengers will face extended journey times between Liverpool Lime Street and Nottingham, with trains calling additionally at Ilkeston and Langley Mill. A separate service will run between Nottingham and Norwich.

Northern:

Buses will replace trains between Sheffield and Alfreton, and also between Sheffield and Chesterfield.