Chesterfield garage names proposed MOT changes dangerous - a week ahead of government survey closing

Earlier this year, the government launched a survey on MOT changes, which closes on Wednesday, March 22.

The MOT test has been in place since the 1960s and it was first introduced to assure the safety of a vehicle by testing tyres and brakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent years, more checks have been introduced including vehicle emissions and effects on the environment.

David Brown, 42, who works at Excel Automotives LTD at Sheepbridge on Sheffield Road, the best-rated Chesterfield garage according to Google reviews, believes the proposed MOT changes would be dangerous.

Following ‘major advances in vehicle technology’, new proposals suggest changing the timeframe of testing, with the first MOT mandatory after four years rather than three for new cars.

The survey is also asking if drivers would prefer to repeat their MOT every two years rather than annually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Brown, 42, who works at Excel Automotives LTD at Sheepbridge on Sheffield Road, the top-rated Chesterfield garage according to Google reviews, believes the proposed changes would be dangerous.

David said: “People do a lot more mileage nowadays than they used to. They can be clocking up to 30 or 40,000 miles a year. A three-year-old car could have easily done 90,000 miles before its first MOT. With this mileage, obviously, components were out. We see a lot of cars failing on basic things like tyres and brakes even at their first MOT.

David Brown, who works at Excel Automotives LTD in Chesterfield, believes the proposed MOT changes would be dangerous.

"There will be a lot more dangerous cars out there in not roadworthy conditions if they extend the first MOT to four or five years and other MOTs won’t be repeated annually.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We would lose some business of course, but the emphasis is more on the public driving safe vehicles. A lot of drivers are totally unaware of the condition of their cars and people are oblivious to the fact that they're driving around on tyres with almost no tread.

“And if the wheels aren't aligned properly, the tyres will wear unevenly so they might look alright from the outside but then when you look on the inside, they could be completely worn out, which is very dangerous. And drivers do not notice that.